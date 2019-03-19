3240 Delaware Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath on large corner lot with small storage shed. Fenced yard. Split level home. Master bedroom upstairs. Narrow stairway WILL NOT accommodate a king size bed. Very small bedroom downstairs. Fresh paint, laminate flooring and updated fixtures, stove and refrigerator. No dishwasher. Large covered front porch. Min requirements, 2 yrs. pd rental history, 2yrs employment with verifiable income of at least 3x's the amount of rent=2850 mo. No evictions or broken leases, No Violent crimes. Pets under 25lbs only. No garage. Heat and Air are window units. Home REQUIRES $150 Administrative Fee at time of lease signing that will include a Pre-Move In Assessment before Move In.