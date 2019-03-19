All apartments in Lake Worth
Find more places like 3240 Delaware Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Worth, TX
/
3240 Delaware Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3240 Delaware Trail

3240 Delaware Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3240 Delaware Trail, Lake Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ice maker
range
Unit Amenities
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath on large corner lot with small storage shed. Fenced yard. Split level home. Master bedroom upstairs. Narrow stairway WILL NOT accommodate a king size bed. Very small bedroom downstairs. Fresh paint, laminate flooring and updated fixtures, stove and refrigerator. No dishwasher. Large covered front porch. Min requirements, 2 yrs. pd rental history, 2yrs employment with verifiable income of at least 3x's the amount of rent=2850 mo. No evictions or broken leases, No Violent crimes. Pets under 25lbs only. No garage. Heat and Air are window units. Home REQUIRES $150 Administrative Fee at time of lease signing that will include a Pre-Move In Assessment before Move In.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3240 Delaware Trail have any available units?
3240 Delaware Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Worth, TX.
What amenities does 3240 Delaware Trail have?
Some of 3240 Delaware Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3240 Delaware Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3240 Delaware Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3240 Delaware Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3240 Delaware Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3240 Delaware Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3240 Delaware Trail offers parking.
Does 3240 Delaware Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3240 Delaware Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3240 Delaware Trail have a pool?
No, 3240 Delaware Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3240 Delaware Trail have accessible units?
No, 3240 Delaware Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3240 Delaware Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3240 Delaware Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3240 Delaware Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3240 Delaware Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWhite Settlement, TXSaginaw, TXWestworth Village, TXAzle, TXBenbrook, TXHaltom City, TX
North Richland Hills, TXKeller, TXRichland Hills, TXAledo, TXWillow Park, TXWeatherford, TXHurst, TXRoanoke, TXSouthlake, TXBurleson, TXFlower Mound, TXMansfield, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District