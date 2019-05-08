All apartments in Lake Medina Shores
Find more places like 153 Lakeside Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Medina Shores, TX
/
153 Lakeside Dr
Last updated May 8 2019 at 2:06 AM

153 Lakeside Dr

153 Lakeside Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

153 Lakeside Dr, Lake Medina Shores, TX 78003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Rent or Sale, Owner Finance with easy terms 10% down, motivated seller. Very unique 3 story home with access to the Lake Medina. Gorgeous view of the lake from many areas of the house including 2 balconies and large patio. 1st level and Basement has its own kitchen, open floor plan with living, dining, master bedroom and separate entrance. 2nd level has 1 master bedroom and 1 room with bath. Guest room and Laundry room are located in basement, laundry room has connection for 2 washer and 2 dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Lakeside Dr have any available units?
153 Lakeside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Medina Shores, TX.
Is 153 Lakeside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
153 Lakeside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Lakeside Dr pet-friendly?
No, 153 Lakeside Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Medina Shores.
Does 153 Lakeside Dr offer parking?
No, 153 Lakeside Dr does not offer parking.
Does 153 Lakeside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 153 Lakeside Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Lakeside Dr have a pool?
No, 153 Lakeside Dr does not have a pool.
Does 153 Lakeside Dr have accessible units?
No, 153 Lakeside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Lakeside Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 153 Lakeside Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 153 Lakeside Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 153 Lakeside Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXHelotes, TX
Olmos Park, TXLakehills, TXHondo, TXKerrville, TXTimberwood Park, TXCanyon Lake, TXFredericksburg, TXCibolo, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio