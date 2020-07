Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave bathtub

Lovely home in Lake Dallas ISD. This is a one-floor house with 4 bedrooms, 2 living rooms and 2 dinning areas. Refresh paint throughout the house, easy to maintain laminate wood flooring with high windows. Open concept kitchen with high ceiling! Split bedrooms give more privacy to the over-sized master bedroom. Double sink with stand shower and bathtub in Master bathroom! Home is ready for immediate move in! Come take a look and you will love this home!