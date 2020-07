Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable two bedroom, one bathroom home with hardwood floorings, updated windows, a bonus room, and a large backyard with a covered patio. Close proximity to I35 which makes for a quick commute and its super close to Lake Lewisville. This house has been updated and is ready to be your new home!