All apartments in Lake Dallas
Find more places like 531 Mattie Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Dallas, TX
/
531 Mattie Ln
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:13 AM

531 Mattie Ln

531 Mattie Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

531 Mattie Lane, Lake Dallas, TX 75065

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 07/01/19 Gorgeous home one block from Lake Lewisville - Property Id: 122088

This beautiful 1story, 3 bed, 2 bath is 1 block from Lake Lewisville. It has an open floor plan with soaring ceilings, large windows, granite countertops, stainless steal appliances, hardwood floors, double headed shower, fenced in yard, 2 car garage with a 200 sqr ft patio. It has the latest technology to secure your home and provide comfort and energy/water efficiency. Know who comes and goes with the RING video doorbell. Think you forgot to close the garage door? Check the app! You can also open remotely. Thermostat knows when you are home and adjusts temperature automatically and learns habits to increase energy efficiency. The sprinkler system automatically cancels upcoming cycles if it has rained recently. The light switches turn on/off lighting from your phone. Patio lights automatically turn on/off at sunrise/sunset. Most of these features integrate into Alexa or Google Home but not required. A cabinet debth stainless steel refrigerator available for a small monthly charge.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122088
Property Id 122088

(RLNE4905668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 531 Mattie Ln have any available units?
531 Mattie Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Dallas, TX.
What amenities does 531 Mattie Ln have?
Some of 531 Mattie Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 531 Mattie Ln currently offering any rent specials?
531 Mattie Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 Mattie Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 531 Mattie Ln is pet friendly.
Does 531 Mattie Ln offer parking?
Yes, 531 Mattie Ln offers parking.
Does 531 Mattie Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 531 Mattie Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 Mattie Ln have a pool?
No, 531 Mattie Ln does not have a pool.
Does 531 Mattie Ln have accessible units?
No, 531 Mattie Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 531 Mattie Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 531 Mattie Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 531 Mattie Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 531 Mattie Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXFlower Mound, TXLittle Elm, TXThe Colony, TXSouthlake, TX
Coppell, TXProsper, TXAubrey, TXRoanoke, TXFarmers Branch, TXCelina, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXPilot Point, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District