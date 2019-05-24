531 Mattie Ln

Amenities

Available 07/01/19 Gorgeous home one block from Lake Lewisville - Property Id: 122088



This beautiful 1story, 3 bed, 2 bath is 1 block from Lake Lewisville. It has an open floor plan with soaring ceilings, large windows, granite countertops, stainless steal appliances, hardwood floors, double headed shower, fenced in yard, 2 car garage with a 200 sqr ft patio. It has the latest technology to secure your home and provide comfort and energy/water efficiency. Know who comes and goes with the RING video doorbell. Think you forgot to close the garage door? Check the app! You can also open remotely. Thermostat knows when you are home and adjusts temperature automatically and learns habits to increase energy efficiency. The sprinkler system automatically cancels upcoming cycles if it has rained recently. The light switches turn on/off lighting from your phone. Patio lights automatically turn on/off at sunrise/sunset. Most of these features integrate into Alexa or Google Home but not required. A cabinet debth stainless steel refrigerator available for a small monthly charge.

