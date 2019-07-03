5301 Queens Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Lots of updates throughout. Open floorplan with diving pool. Nice sized bedrooms with updated baths. Living area features hard wood flooring, and a wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has newer appliances, lots of cabinet space, and breakfast bar. Sunroom has sep heat and air along with a pass thru bar to the kitchen. Outdoors you will find a diving pool, covered patio, and storage building. The yard is cross fenced to separate the pool area from backdoor for extra safety. Home has private gate to large park area behind the house. Owner provides pool maintenance. Showings start Sunday July 7th