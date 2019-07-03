All apartments in Lake Dallas
5301 Queens Court
Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:30 AM

5301 Queens Court

5301 Queens Ct · No Longer Available
Location

5301 Queens Ct, Lake Dallas, TX 75065

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lots of updates throughout. Open floorplan with diving pool. Nice sized bedrooms with updated baths. Living area features hard wood flooring, and a wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has newer appliances, lots of cabinet space, and breakfast bar. Sunroom has sep heat and air along with a pass thru bar to the kitchen. Outdoors you will find a diving pool, covered patio, and storage building. The yard is cross fenced to separate the pool area from backdoor for extra safety. Home has private gate to large park area behind the house. Owner provides pool maintenance. Showings start Sunday July 7th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5301 Queens Court have any available units?
5301 Queens Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Dallas, TX.
What amenities does 5301 Queens Court have?
Some of 5301 Queens Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5301 Queens Court currently offering any rent specials?
5301 Queens Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5301 Queens Court pet-friendly?
No, 5301 Queens Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Dallas.
Does 5301 Queens Court offer parking?
Yes, 5301 Queens Court offers parking.
Does 5301 Queens Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5301 Queens Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5301 Queens Court have a pool?
Yes, 5301 Queens Court has a pool.
Does 5301 Queens Court have accessible units?
No, 5301 Queens Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5301 Queens Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5301 Queens Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5301 Queens Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5301 Queens Court does not have units with air conditioning.

