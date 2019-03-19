All apartments in Lake Dallas
Lake Dallas, TX
523 Mattie Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

523 Mattie Lane

523 Mattie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

523 Mattie Lane, Lake Dallas, TX 75065

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming and beautiful custom home updated with new wood flooring and fresh paint throughout. Bright large open floor plan, tall ceilings, and exposed beams make this home elegant and peaceful. Study or formal office off the front entrance foyer, which leads to a chef’s kitchen and spacious bright family room. Ground floor master bedroom has a fireplace and an updated en suite large master bathroom. Additional playroom upstairs can have multiple uses. Backyard is treed and shaded with a lovely private patio for easy entertaining. Owners will allow six month or 18 month lease at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 Mattie Lane have any available units?
523 Mattie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Dallas, TX.
What amenities does 523 Mattie Lane have?
Some of 523 Mattie Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 Mattie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
523 Mattie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 Mattie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 523 Mattie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Dallas.
Does 523 Mattie Lane offer parking?
No, 523 Mattie Lane does not offer parking.
Does 523 Mattie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 Mattie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 Mattie Lane have a pool?
No, 523 Mattie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 523 Mattie Lane have accessible units?
No, 523 Mattie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 523 Mattie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 523 Mattie Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 523 Mattie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 523 Mattie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

