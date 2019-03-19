523 Mattie Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming and beautiful custom home updated with new wood flooring and fresh paint throughout. Bright large open floor plan, tall ceilings, and exposed beams make this home elegant and peaceful. Study or formal office off the front entrance foyer, which leads to a chef’s kitchen and spacious bright family room. Ground floor master bedroom has a fireplace and an updated en suite large master bathroom. Additional playroom upstairs can have multiple uses. Backyard is treed and shaded with a lovely private patio for easy entertaining. Owners will allow six month or 18 month lease at this time.