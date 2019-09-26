All apartments in Lake Dallas
512 Highpark Court

512 Highpark Court · No Longer Available
Location

512 Highpark Court, Lake Dallas, TX 75065

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate 3 Bed 3 Full Bath Home on a quiet cul-de-sac street! Light, bright and open. The spacious family room has Laminate Wood Floors with FirePlace. Open floor plan connecting family room, dining and kitchen. Kitchen has Silver and Black appliances, Granite counter tops, and decorative backsplash. Spacious master bedroom, dual sinks, garden tub and glass shower in master bath. Accommodating guest bedrooms with full-size baths. Backyard patio, wooden privacy fence. Wonderful neighborhood walking distance to Willow Grove Park & Lake Lewisville. Neighborhood feeds to I35 for traveling conveniences, restaurants, shops, and very close to Lake Dallas ISD. Includes refrigerator, washer, and dryer. ** NO PETS **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

