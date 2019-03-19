All apartments in Lake Dallas
508 Ridgewood Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

508 Ridgewood Street

508 Ridgewood Street · No Longer Available
Location

508 Ridgewood Street, Lake Dallas, TX 75065

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Short term lease & second chance tenants this could be an option for you! Pet friendly too! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house has the perfect floor plan! Extra 4th room off master, can be an office, nursery or prayer room! Completely remodeled from top to bottom. Huge kitchen, tons of cabinets, open to the living room. High ceilings, cool light fixtures & accent wall in the dining room. Master is split away from the other 2 bedrooms, all closets are large walk ins. Oversized Garage with tons of shelving, storage in the attic above the garage. Easy access to I35!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Ridgewood Street have any available units?
508 Ridgewood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Dallas, TX.
What amenities does 508 Ridgewood Street have?
Some of 508 Ridgewood Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 Ridgewood Street currently offering any rent specials?
508 Ridgewood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Ridgewood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 Ridgewood Street is pet friendly.
Does 508 Ridgewood Street offer parking?
Yes, 508 Ridgewood Street offers parking.
Does 508 Ridgewood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 Ridgewood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Ridgewood Street have a pool?
No, 508 Ridgewood Street does not have a pool.
Does 508 Ridgewood Street have accessible units?
No, 508 Ridgewood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Ridgewood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 Ridgewood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 508 Ridgewood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 508 Ridgewood Street does not have units with air conditioning.

