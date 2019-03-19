508 Ridgewood Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Short term lease & second chance tenants this could be an option for you! Pet friendly too! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house has the perfect floor plan! Extra 4th room off master, can be an office, nursery or prayer room! Completely remodeled from top to bottom. Huge kitchen, tons of cabinets, open to the living room. High ceilings, cool light fixtures & accent wall in the dining room. Master is split away from the other 2 bedrooms, all closets are large walk ins. Oversized Garage with tons of shelving, storage in the attic above the garage. Easy access to I35!