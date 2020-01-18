All apartments in Lake Dallas
Last updated January 18 2020 at 12:47 AM

232 Adolphus Avenue

232 Adolphus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

232 Adolphus Avenue, Lake Dallas, TX 75065

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Clean 3 Bdrm 2 Bath home in Lake Dallas ISD. This Home Features a Niches, Rounded Corners, Custom Front Door, and a Cozy Fireplace in the Living Room with High Ceilings. The Kitchen has an Raised Bar, Electric Range, Custom Cabinets, Dishwasher, Disposal, and a Large Opening for Your Fridge. The Master Bdrm boasts a Walk-in-Closet, Jetted Tub, and own vanity. Cute Gazebo in the backyard for relaxing and barb-b-queing outside. The neighborhood is pretty quiet with low thru traffic. Just a few minutes from the Marina for fishing and boating.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Adolphus Avenue have any available units?
232 Adolphus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Dallas, TX.
What amenities does 232 Adolphus Avenue have?
Some of 232 Adolphus Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 Adolphus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
232 Adolphus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Adolphus Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 232 Adolphus Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Dallas.
Does 232 Adolphus Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 232 Adolphus Avenue offers parking.
Does 232 Adolphus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 Adolphus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Adolphus Avenue have a pool?
No, 232 Adolphus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 232 Adolphus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 232 Adolphus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Adolphus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 Adolphus Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 232 Adolphus Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 Adolphus Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

