Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:57 AM

21475 Coyote TRL

21475 Coyote Trl · No Longer Available
Location

21475 Coyote Trl, Lago Vista, TX 78645

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
pool
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
This is a great property for rent under $1,000, one of the few in the area. The owner has recently painted, installed new windows, flooring and tile and created a utility room. The stove and refrigerator will be installed the week of 9/10/19. Parking is an attached carport. This property is open, clean, and bright and ready to move into. You also have access to all the POA amenities - waterfront parks, boat ramps, community pool, etc. Welcome to Lago Vista and enjoy the hill country views from the porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21475 Coyote TRL have any available units?
21475 Coyote TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lago Vista, TX.
What amenities does 21475 Coyote TRL have?
Some of 21475 Coyote TRL's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21475 Coyote TRL currently offering any rent specials?
21475 Coyote TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21475 Coyote TRL pet-friendly?
No, 21475 Coyote TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lago Vista.
Does 21475 Coyote TRL offer parking?
Yes, 21475 Coyote TRL offers parking.
Does 21475 Coyote TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21475 Coyote TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21475 Coyote TRL have a pool?
Yes, 21475 Coyote TRL has a pool.
Does 21475 Coyote TRL have accessible units?
No, 21475 Coyote TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 21475 Coyote TRL have units with dishwashers?
No, 21475 Coyote TRL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21475 Coyote TRL have units with air conditioning?
No, 21475 Coyote TRL does not have units with air conditioning.
