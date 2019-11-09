21475 Coyote TRL

Amenities

patio / balcony carport pool range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool

This is a great property for rent under $1,000, one of the few in the area. The owner has recently painted, installed new windows, flooring and tile and created a utility room. The stove and refrigerator will be installed the week of 9/10/19. Parking is an attached carport. This property is open, clean, and bright and ready to move into. You also have access to all the POA amenities - waterfront parks, boat ramps, community pool, etc. Welcome to Lago Vista and enjoy the hill country views from the porch.