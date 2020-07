Amenities

hardwood floors parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking

LOCATION!!!400 Feet of Hwy 377 Road Frontage!! 5 Acres + 2,216 Sq ft Brick Ranch Home!!5 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Living Areas Great Place to Run your Business with room for all your Equipment!!Large Shop as a Bonus! *Home has updates: Wood floors*New windows ect.. This one wont last long at this price & acreage!! Available Oct 15th Call Agent for showings