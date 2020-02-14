All apartments in Krugerville
Find more places like 23 Timbercrest Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Krugerville, TX
/
23 Timbercrest Court
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

23 Timbercrest Court

23 Timbercrest Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

23 Timbercrest Court, Krugerville, TX 76227

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Adorable home perfectly nestled in a quaint cul-de-sac in the heart of Aubrey. This 3-bedroom 2-bath 2-car garage jewel opens up to a welcoming living area with brick fireplace overlooking the gorgeous backyard with large bonus garage-shop, regal cedar fencing accents this beautiful home. Large kitchen includes serving bar, refrigerator, built-in microwave, and a bright breakfast nook dining area. Fresh paint throughout, new carpet in bedrooms, new resilient plank tile in laundry room, lawn well manicured. All Refreshed and Ready for Immediate Move-in!
**Minimum 620 credit score and clean background check required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Timbercrest Court have any available units?
23 Timbercrest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Krugerville, TX.
What amenities does 23 Timbercrest Court have?
Some of 23 Timbercrest Court's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Timbercrest Court currently offering any rent specials?
23 Timbercrest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Timbercrest Court pet-friendly?
No, 23 Timbercrest Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Krugerville.
Does 23 Timbercrest Court offer parking?
Yes, 23 Timbercrest Court offers parking.
Does 23 Timbercrest Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Timbercrest Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Timbercrest Court have a pool?
No, 23 Timbercrest Court does not have a pool.
Does 23 Timbercrest Court have accessible units?
No, 23 Timbercrest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Timbercrest Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Timbercrest Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Timbercrest Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Timbercrest Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXAubrey, TXLittle Elm, TXPilot Point, TXProsper, TXCelina, TXCorinth, TX
Sanger, TXThe Colony, TXHickory Creek, TXFlower Mound, TXKrum, TXCoppell, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXGainesville, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXAnna, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District