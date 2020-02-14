23 Timbercrest Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Adorable home perfectly nestled in a quaint cul-de-sac in the heart of Aubrey. This 3-bedroom 2-bath 2-car garage jewel opens up to a welcoming living area with brick fireplace overlooking the gorgeous backyard with large bonus garage-shop, regal cedar fencing accents this beautiful home. Large kitchen includes serving bar, refrigerator, built-in microwave, and a bright breakfast nook dining area. Fresh paint throughout, new carpet in bedrooms, new resilient plank tile in laundry room, lawn well manicured. All Refreshed and Ready for Immediate Move-in!

**Minimum 620 credit score and clean background check required**