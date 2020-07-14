920 E Fm 628

Amenities

All bills paid (plus Internet), fully furnished tiny house now available for lease minutes from the public fishing pier and boat ramp and easy walking distance from the famous King's Inn Restaurant. This home is located minutes to Baffin Bay and Loyola Beach, close to excellent fishing trips and hunting opportunities. Or take advantage of these furnished rentals as a quiet place away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Just about an hour from Corpus Christi or Portland, and 20 minutes from Kingsville, these cottages are available for six-monthly or annual leases. Great as corporate or private rentals, the rent price includes all utilities, DirecTV and Internet. There's even a covered gazebo and 2 BBQ pits. Each lodge features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, full-size washer and dryer, central air/heat, ceramic tile floors, extra large walk-in shower, private driveway, DirecTV service with a TV in the living room and bedroom.