920 E Fm 628
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:06 PM

920 E Fm 628

920 E FM 628 · (361) 739-8936
Location

920 E FM 628, Kleberg County, TX 78379

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
all utils included
stainless steel
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
All bills paid (plus Internet), fully furnished tiny house now available for lease minutes from the public fishing pier and boat ramp and easy walking distance from the famous King's Inn Restaurant. This home is located minutes to Baffin Bay and Loyola Beach, close to excellent fishing trips and hunting opportunities. Or take advantage of these furnished rentals as a quiet place away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Just about an hour from Corpus Christi or Portland, and 20 minutes from Kingsville, these cottages are available for six-monthly or annual leases. Great as corporate or private rentals, the rent price includes all utilities, DirecTV and Internet. There's even a covered gazebo and 2 BBQ pits. Each lodge features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, full-size washer and dryer, central air/heat, ceramic tile floors, extra large walk-in shower, private driveway, DirecTV service with a TV in the living room and bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 E Fm 628 have any available units?
920 E Fm 628 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 920 E Fm 628 have?
Some of 920 E Fm 628's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 E Fm 628 currently offering any rent specials?
920 E Fm 628 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 E Fm 628 pet-friendly?
No, 920 E Fm 628 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kleberg County.
Does 920 E Fm 628 offer parking?
No, 920 E Fm 628 does not offer parking.
Does 920 E Fm 628 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 920 E Fm 628 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 E Fm 628 have a pool?
No, 920 E Fm 628 does not have a pool.
Does 920 E Fm 628 have accessible units?
No, 920 E Fm 628 does not have accessible units.
Does 920 E Fm 628 have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 E Fm 628 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 920 E Fm 628 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 920 E Fm 628 has units with air conditioning.
