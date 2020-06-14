Apartment List
196 Apartments for rent in Kirby, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kirby renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >

Springfield Manor
Springfield Manor
1 Unit Available
5107 TOM STAFFORD DR
5107 Tom Stafford Drive, Kirby, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1232 sqft
Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2 bath homeeen freshly Painted , Carpet in Bedrooms, Wood Laminate Flooring in living area. Home has mature trees in the front yard to give home nice curb appeal Community Pool.
1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Sunrise
28 Units Available
Viridian
5415 North Foster Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,067
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,582
1320 sqft
Effortless sophistication. Casual refinement. Modern charm. These are the ingredients that make Viridian Apartments a masterfully balanced community of stylish and comfortable apartments in San Antonio, TX.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sunrise
1 Unit Available
4138 Mystic Sunrise Dr
4138 Mystic Sunrise Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1160 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home in Kirby AVAILABLE NOW!! - Don't miss out on this great 3 bedroom 2.
1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Oakwell Farms
75 Units Available
The Tobin Estate Apartments
3310 Oakwell Court, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1407 sqft
The Tobin Estate features great amenities, gorgeous interior finishes, and abundant artistic style.
1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Huntleigh Park
25 Units Available
The Stella
4835 Lord Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$873
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$996
1144 sqft
Now Leasing! Welcome to The Stella! Located near downtown San Antonio, this new & affordable community offers stunning and modern 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments alongside fabulous amenities! The Stella boasts well-appointed and desirable interiors,
1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
23 Units Available
The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd, Converse, TX
1 Bedroom
$888
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1150 sqft
Its location near Kitty Hawk Road and Crestway Drive provides this community's residents with plenty of dining and shopping options. Residents enjoy a fire pit, gym, pool and dog park. Units have walk-in closets.
1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Oakwell Farms
13 Units Available
The Niche
33 Lynn Batts Ln, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1390 sqft
Right next to Harry Wurzbach Road and close to San Antonio Airport. Stylish homes include a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances and balcony or patio. Community offers a clubhouse, a pool with terrace, and a gym.
1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
11 Units Available
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
964 sqft
Your secluded retreat in a garden setting- Oak Springs provides you with gently sloping courtyards, live oak trees, and a beautiful pool area where you can completely relax when you come home.
1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Mahncke Park
29 Units Available
Cortland Brackenridge
223 Brackenridge Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1466 sqft
Located just east of Broadway on Brackenridge Avenue, Cortland Brackenridge combines the riches of urban living with the serenity of a park-like setting.
1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
Terrell Heights
22 Units Available
Blue Vine
6900 N Vandiver Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Ideally located near Fort Sam Houston. Quiet apartment community with an on-site swimming pool, sundeck and laundry. Free covered car parking and package receiving services available.
1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
Sun Gate
2 Units Available
SUNGATE APARTMENTS
4227 Sun Gate Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
625 sqft
Sungate Apartments offers spacious 1 bedroom floor plans.
1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
Terrell Heights
11 Units Available
Aberdeen Acres
236 Deerwood Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
975 sqft
This property dates back to the 1950s when it was a spacious resort and it just finished a complete renovation to bring back that old charm of open space and vintage but modern living spaces.
1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
East Terrell Hills
21 Units Available
Nexus Urban Living
6810 Glendora Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1024 sqft
This urban community offers easy access to I-35 and 410. Each home offers numerous renovations including backsplashes and new flooring. Private yards. On-site pool, dog park and business center.
1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Skyline Park
24 Units Available
Salado at Red Berry
902 Gembler Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1320 sqft
Say hello to The Salado at Red Berry, brand new luxe apartment homes located on the grounds of the legendary and historic Red Berry Estate in San Antonio. Sophisticated interiors. Resort-inspired amenities. Amazing lifestyle.
1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Hills of Park North
25 Units Available
Sedona Canyon
4620 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$756
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
868 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, fireplace, washer/dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, basketball court, clubhouse. Easy access to Wurzbach Pkwy, I-35, public transit, shopping, dining, entertainment.
1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Terrell Heights
24 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
116 Vanderheck St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
958 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Sun Gate
46 Units Available
The Upton at Longhorn Quarry
4906 Wurzbach Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1214 sqft
Community has a resort-style pool, sun deck and hammocks. Located close to Wurzbach Parkway, shops and restaurants. Units feature distinctive flooring, countertop and cabinet finishes with unique design selections.
1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Mahncke Park
4 Units Available
The Beverly San Antonio
123 Brackenridge Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,080
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1147 sqft
Tile backsplash, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, rainfall shower heads and gas stove. Community amenities include laundry facilities, 24-hour fitness center, cabana and parking garage. Pet-friendly.
1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
Oakwell Farms
50 Units Available
Algarita Lakeside
8555 Laurens Ln, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$883
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1133 sqft
Luxury community has units with dishwasher, fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Residents of the community can enjoy easy access to I-35 and NE Loop of 410. Residents can enjoy covered parking, gym, hot tub and pool.
1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Alamo Heights
143 Units Available
Magnolia Heights
5500 Broadway, Alamo Heights, TX
Studio
$2,155
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1199 sqft
Magnolia Heights welcomes you with sophistication and a contemporary palette to make your apartment an elegant home. Our studio, one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans are adaptable to any lifestyle.
1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:06pm
9 Units Available
Westmount At Houston Street
4611 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1295 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
These spacious apartments have high ceilings with crown moldings, plus faux wood flooring and plush carpeting. Pets of all sizes and breeds welcome. Easy access to Interstates 10 and 410.
1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Willshire Terrace
6 Units Available
Alcove at Alamo Heights
6419 N Vandiver Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,265
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At the Alcove at Alamo Heights our friendly, top notch staff, high-quality amenities and dedication to our residents set us apart from the rest of our competition! Our one, two- and three-bedroom floorplans are perfect for any lifestyle.

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sunny Slope
1 Unit Available
1307 Kayton Ave
1307 Kayton Avenue, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1287 sqft
LARGE 3 bedroom 2 bath home with mother-in-law-suite!! AVAILABLE NOW! - This is a MUST SEE! This beautifully remodeled home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living area, and a fireplace! New paint and new wood luxury vinyl flooring throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Mahncke Park
1 Unit Available
222 Funston Pl
222 Funston Pl, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
2069 sqft
SPACIOUS MAHNCKE PARK DUPLEX - Fantastic Downstairs Duplex Unit in Popular Mahncke Park * Completely Repainted Interior, Brand-New Central A/C * Neutral Paint Colors, Hardwood Floors Throughout * Flexible 2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Floorplan w/ Huge
City Guide for Kirby, TX

"Kirby: is dubbed the Hobo Capital of Texas -and the city is proud of that label. Every first week in May, residents pay homage to homeless people living under the 410 overpass. The first annual Hobo Festival began in May 2008, which helped raise funds for the park committee; the festival's raving success has made it an entrenched part of Kirby-ites culture. Maybe some of the honorees under the bridge will attend this year!"

The city of Kirby makes no apologies. It is strictly a suburban, residential community, and small local businesses, incredulously, are discouraged from investing. So, how does this town of over 8,000 residents survive economically? First, the city is a law unto itself"home rule"-- which means, as long as Kirby does not infringe on any state or federal laws, the people pretty much self-govern. That sounds spectacular, and just as awesome is its large community sector that supports the city's dynamic economy! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Kirby, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kirby renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

