196 Apartments for rent in Kirby, TX with hardwood floors
"Kirby: is dubbed the Hobo Capital of Texas -and the city is proud of that label. Every first week in May, residents pay homage to homeless people living under the 410 overpass. The first annual Hobo Festival began in May 2008, which helped raise funds for the park committee; the festival's raving success has made it an entrenched part of Kirby-ites culture. Maybe some of the honorees under the bridge will attend this year!"
The city of Kirby makes no apologies. It is strictly a suburban, residential community, and small local businesses, incredulously, are discouraged from investing. So, how does this town of over 8,000 residents survive economically? First, the city is a law unto itself"home rule"-- which means, as long as Kirby does not infringe on any state or federal laws, the people pretty much self-govern. That sounds spectacular, and just as awesome is its large community sector that supports the city's dynamic economy! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kirby renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.