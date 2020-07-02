1607 Navajo Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is an amazing property. The house was built in 2016 and is a modern 3 bedroom 2 bath house that has an open concept living area. The house comes with electric washer & dryer, refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. It has two covered porches, one in the front and one in the rear. The house is close to the activities of kingsland and the water. It is just blocks away from the shopping area of kingsland, and close to an elementary school. Pets are permitted by approval of owner, with a non-refundable pet deposit of $300.00 per pet.