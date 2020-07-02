All apartments in Kingsland
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

1607 Navajo Trail

1607 Navajo Trl · (817) 229-4942
Location

1607 Navajo Trl, Kingsland, TX 78639

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1362 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is an amazing property. The house was built in 2016 and is a modern 3 bedroom 2 bath house that has an open concept living area. The house comes with electric washer & dryer, refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. It has two covered porches, one in the front and one in the rear. The house is close to the activities of kingsland and the water. It is just blocks away from the shopping area of kingsland, and close to an elementary school. Pets are permitted by approval of owner, with a non-refundable pet deposit of $300.00 per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

