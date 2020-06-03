115 Bonny Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

For Rent Really Cute 2 Bed / 2 Bath Home In Quiet Neighborhood In The Heart Of Kingsland $850 Per Month, Ready For Move In, Includes Refrig/Frzr Stove/Oven, And Washer/Dryer. Many Recent Upgrades And Recently Enclosed Large Family Room Or Bunk Room For A 3rd Large Bedroom. Landscaping Is In Place, With Irrigation System In Pace That Uses Lake Water At No Additional Cost. Lake LBJ Access Through A Private Boat Launch Along With A Fishing Hut/Fishing Dock, Play Swing Set And Picnic Area At Lakeside For Neighborhood Residents Only. A Hidden Gem For Full Time, Part Time Or Just Weekends To Get Out Of The City. Min 1 Year Lease, Deposit Starts At $800. Standard $50 Application Fee Per Adult Will Include Credit Check Aprox Minimum Score 660, Background Check, Employment And Reference Check. Showing Appointment Is Required. A Small Pet Considered On A Case By Case Basis With Non-Refundable Pet Deposit.