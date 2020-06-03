All apartments in Kingsland
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:48 PM

115 Bonny Cove

115 Bonny Cove Drive · (512) 755-4069
Location

115 Bonny Cove Drive, Kingsland, TX 78639

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For Rent Really Cute 2 Bed / 2 Bath Home In Quiet Neighborhood In The Heart Of Kingsland $850 Per Month, Ready For Move In, Includes Refrig/Frzr Stove/Oven, And Washer/Dryer. Many Recent Upgrades And Recently Enclosed Large Family Room Or Bunk Room For A 3rd Large Bedroom. Landscaping Is In Place, With Irrigation System In Pace That Uses Lake Water At No Additional Cost. Lake LBJ Access Through A Private Boat Launch Along With A Fishing Hut/Fishing Dock, Play Swing Set And Picnic Area At Lakeside For Neighborhood Residents Only. A Hidden Gem For Full Time, Part Time Or Just Weekends To Get Out Of The City. Min 1 Year Lease, Deposit Starts At $800. Standard $50 Application Fee Per Adult Will Include Credit Check Aprox Minimum Score 660, Background Check, Employment And Reference Check. Showing Appointment Is Required. A Small Pet Considered On A Case By Case Basis With Non-Refundable Pet Deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Bonny Cove have any available units?
115 Bonny Cove has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 115 Bonny Cove have?
Some of 115 Bonny Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Bonny Cove currently offering any rent specials?
115 Bonny Cove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Bonny Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Bonny Cove is pet friendly.
Does 115 Bonny Cove offer parking?
No, 115 Bonny Cove does not offer parking.
Does 115 Bonny Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 Bonny Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Bonny Cove have a pool?
No, 115 Bonny Cove does not have a pool.
Does 115 Bonny Cove have accessible units?
No, 115 Bonny Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Bonny Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Bonny Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Bonny Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Bonny Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
