Kerrville, TX
1501 Bandera Hwy
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:51 PM

1501 Bandera Hwy

1501 Bandera Highway · (830) 459-1555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1501 Bandera Highway, Kerrville, TX 78028

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
Emerald Cottages is a 55+ community that backs up to the Guadalupe River and located adjacent to River Point Assisted Living and across from Riverhill Country Club and Golf Course. These cottage homes come with attached garage, fully-equipped kitchen, quality finishes from wood floors in living areas to granite countertops in the kitchen. Tenants are now able to enjoy the newly built beautiful Clubhouse at Emerald Cottages. All cottages are 2 BR/ 2BA and approx. 1,350 square feet. Lease includes all landscaping, exterior maintenance, water and trash. Resident is responsible for their own electric, telephone and TV/Internet service. Minimum 1 year lease required with residents having the right to terminate with a 30-day notice in the event of a health issue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 Bandera Hwy have any available units?
1501 Bandera Hwy has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1501 Bandera Hwy have?
Some of 1501 Bandera Hwy's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 Bandera Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
1501 Bandera Hwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 Bandera Hwy pet-friendly?
No, 1501 Bandera Hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kerrville.
Does 1501 Bandera Hwy offer parking?
Yes, 1501 Bandera Hwy does offer parking.
Does 1501 Bandera Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 Bandera Hwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 Bandera Hwy have a pool?
No, 1501 Bandera Hwy does not have a pool.
Does 1501 Bandera Hwy have accessible units?
Yes, 1501 Bandera Hwy has accessible units.
Does 1501 Bandera Hwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1501 Bandera Hwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 1501 Bandera Hwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 1501 Bandera Hwy does not have units with air conditioning.
