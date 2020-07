129 Tapatio Dr E

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage internet access tennis court

VERY, VERY NICE 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH TOWNHOME COMPLETELY FURNISHED. AMAZING VIEWS! GARAGE AND ADDITIONAL PARKING. TAPATIO RESORT HAS GOLF, CLUBHOUSE, TENNIS WITH MEMBERSHIP PACKAGES. GRAB YOUR CLOTHES AND TOOTH BRUSH AND MOVE IN! OWNERS WILL HAVE HOME PROFESSIONALLY SANITIZED PRIOR TO TENANT TAKING OCCUPANCY. OWNER WILL CONSIDER ONE (1) SMALL DOG AND IF ACCEPTED, TENANT WILL PAY AN ADDITIONAL $300.00 PET DEPOSIT. OWNER WILL LEAVE UTILITIES IN THEIR NAME AND TENANT WILL PAY ANY AMOUNT OVER $300.00. THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE CABLE, OR INTERNET SERVICES.