Amenities

w/d hookup putting green patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center gym parking pool putting green garage cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport clubhouse concierge internet access tennis court volleyball court

Nestled in the prestigious Katy area of southwest Houston, you'll find quality workmanship and gracious living. Our superb, newly designed apartment homes offer features and extras found only in custom homes; plus the advantage of being conveniently accessible to major thoroughfares, area shopping, dining and Houston night life. Discover an address with all the extras . . . Kingston Villas. Call us today to schedule your virtual tour or lease online directly from our website!