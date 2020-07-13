Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool 24hr maintenance internet access trash valet volleyball court cats allowed accessible garage parking

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via schedule appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. From classic to newly renovated, choose your style! Welcome to Kenwood Club at the Park, where upscale southern living can be your everyday life. Our luxurious apartments in Katy, TX are conveniently located outside of the Houston area, and just miles away from Houston's Energy Corridor. Upon arrival, you'll be captivated by our professionally landscaped property, spacious courtyards, secluded picnic areas, and revitalizing pool. Our spacious floor plans offer custom large closets, air conditioning, fireplaces, tall ceilings, high-speed internet, and abundant amenities to provide extra comfort. The 24-hour emergency maintenance staff ensures that you are never inconvenienced by repairs. In addition, you can enjoy the view from your patio, cook a nutritious meal using our full appliances, or relax watching cable television. All of ...