Amenities
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via schedule appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. From classic to newly renovated, choose your style! Welcome to Kenwood Club at the Park, where upscale southern living can be your everyday life. Our luxurious apartments in Katy, TX are conveniently located outside of the Houston area, and just miles away from Houston's Energy Corridor. Upon arrival, you'll be captivated by our professionally landscaped property, spacious courtyards, secluded picnic areas, and revitalizing pool. Our spacious floor plans offer custom large closets, air conditioning, fireplaces, tall ceilings, high-speed internet, and abundant amenities to provide extra comfort. The 24-hour emergency maintenance staff ensures that you are never inconvenienced by repairs. In addition, you can enjoy the view from your patio, cook a nutritious meal using our full appliances, or relax watching cable television. All of ...