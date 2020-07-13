All apartments in Katy
Kenwood Club at the Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:58 PM

Kenwood Club at the Park

Open Now until 6pm
2000 Westborough Dr · (832) 220-5793
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2000 Westborough Dr, Katy, TX 77449

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6-621 · Avail. now

$942

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 2-203 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,016

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 6-603 · Avail. now

$1,016

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-418 · Avail. now

$1,177

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1099 sqft

Unit 14-1423 · Avail. now

$1,182

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1122 sqft

Unit 5-521 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,233

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1122 sqft

See 15+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8-810 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1326 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kenwood Club at the Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
trash valet
volleyball court
cats allowed
accessible
garage
parking
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via schedule appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. From classic to newly renovated, choose your style! Welcome to Kenwood Club at the Park, where upscale southern living can be your everyday life. Our luxurious apartments in Katy, TX are conveniently located outside of the Houston area, and just miles away from Houston's Energy Corridor. Upon arrival, you'll be captivated by our professionally landscaped property, spacious courtyards, secluded picnic areas, and revitalizing pool. Our spacious floor plans offer custom large closets, air conditioning, fireplaces, tall ceilings, high-speed internet, and abundant amenities to provide extra comfort. The 24-hour emergency maintenance staff ensures that you are never inconvenienced by repairs. In addition, you can enjoy the view from your patio, cook a nutritious meal using our full appliances, or relax watching cable television. All of ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $150-$350
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $20/month, pest control $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kenwood Club at the Park have any available units?
Kenwood Club at the Park has 23 units available starting at $942 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Kenwood Club at the Park have?
Some of Kenwood Club at the Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kenwood Club at the Park currently offering any rent specials?
Kenwood Club at the Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kenwood Club at the Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Kenwood Club at the Park is pet friendly.
Does Kenwood Club at the Park offer parking?
Yes, Kenwood Club at the Park offers parking.
Does Kenwood Club at the Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Kenwood Club at the Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Kenwood Club at the Park have a pool?
Yes, Kenwood Club at the Park has a pool.
Does Kenwood Club at the Park have accessible units?
Yes, Kenwood Club at the Park has accessible units.
Does Kenwood Club at the Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kenwood Club at the Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Kenwood Club at the Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Kenwood Club at the Park has units with air conditioning.
