Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:05 AM

Falcon Landing

3300 Falcon Landing Blvd · (281) 533-8391
Location

3300 Falcon Landing Blvd, Katy, TX 77494

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6205 · Avail. Aug 31

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 634 sqft

Unit 5128 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Unit 2306 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 634 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5318 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1091 sqft

Unit 5221 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Unit 5321 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5102 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,870

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1424 sqft

Unit 3118 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,920

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1424 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Falcon Landing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
carpet
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
concierge
conference room
dog park
game room
internet access
media room
pool table
shuffle board
Outside the gates of Falcon Landing, you’re minutes from the shopping and entertainment at Cinco Ranch. Inside the gates, you’ll find a personal oasis within our 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartments + Townhomes. Sprawling grounds, lake views, expansive pool lounge, and 24/7 fitness center are waiting for you in a community set along a picturesque 3-acre lake. At Falcon Landing, you’ll have everything you’ll need to relax, exercise, and play in a community designed to be your personal retreat.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $65 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $250, 2 Beds: $350, 3 Beds: $350
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $25/month; Amenity fee: $20/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $20 per pet/month.
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull Terriers, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, and Wolf Dog Hybrids.(including all Pit Bull breeds - American Pit Bull Terriers, American or Irish Staffordshire Terriers, Bull Terriers, Pit Bulls, American Bull Dogs, Pit Bull Bordeaux, and Fila Brasilerio). Weight limit: 99 lbs.
Parking Details: Attached two-car garage, Detached Garage: $75/month.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage closet, Storage Unit: $25-40/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Falcon Landing have any available units?
Falcon Landing has 23 units available starting at $960 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Falcon Landing have?
Some of Falcon Landing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Falcon Landing currently offering any rent specials?
Falcon Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Falcon Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, Falcon Landing is pet friendly.
Does Falcon Landing offer parking?
Yes, Falcon Landing offers parking.
Does Falcon Landing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Falcon Landing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Falcon Landing have a pool?
Yes, Falcon Landing has a pool.
Does Falcon Landing have accessible units?
No, Falcon Landing does not have accessible units.
Does Falcon Landing have units with dishwashers?
No, Falcon Landing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Falcon Landing have units with air conditioning?
No, Falcon Landing does not have units with air conditioning.

