Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors carpet granite counters range Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance concierge conference room dog park game room internet access media room pool table shuffle board

Outside the gates of Falcon Landing, you’re minutes from the shopping and entertainment at Cinco Ranch. Inside the gates, you’ll find a personal oasis within our 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartments + Townhomes. Sprawling grounds, lake views, expansive pool lounge, and 24/7 fitness center are waiting for you in a community set along a picturesque 3-acre lake. At Falcon Landing, you’ll have everything you’ll need to relax, exercise, and play in a community designed to be your personal retreat.