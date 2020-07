5609 GEORGE BUSH

Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

2 BEDROOM HOME IN KATY - BEAUTIFUL TOWN HOME IN THE HEART OF THE CITY OF KATY! TILE AND WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING, SS APPLIANCES, AND SPACIOUS BEDROOMS! REFINISHED CABINETRY AND LAMINATE COUNTER-TOPS! ZONED TO THE PRESTIGIOUS AND AWARD WINNING KATY SCHOOL DISTRICT AND JUST A STONES THROW AWAY FROM KATY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, THIS EXCEPTIONALLY PRICED HOME WILL NOT LAST LONG!



Directions: FROM I-10 WEST, TAKE EXIT FOR PIN OAK, RIGHT ON PIN OAK, LEFT ON 1ST ST AND IMMEDIATE RIGHT ON AVE. A, LEFT ON GEORGE BUSH AND PROPERTY IS ON THE LEFT.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2581820)