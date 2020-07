Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful brick home on a cul-de-sac, features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It offers carpet throughout all bedrooms. Kitchen offers tile flooring and black appliances. Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.