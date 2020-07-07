24942 Alberti Sonata Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths House for lease in Katy, Easy access to 99, I10. - Two Story Home with 4 Bedrooms, Master Down. Separate Master Bath Tub and Shower, Covered Rear Patios and Full Sod Front and Rear Yard, 2" Faux Wood Blinds, Environments For Living Certified Energy Efficient. Refrigerator Washer and Dryer are Included.

{Tenant to verify all information} Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.



(PET POLICY):

Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.



(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):

Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.



(DEPOSIT):

Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.



(APPLY):

Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.

Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.

Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.

Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.



(RLNE3840154)