All apartments in Katy
Find more places like 24942 Alberti Sonata Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Katy, TX
/
24942 Alberti Sonata Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24942 Alberti Sonata Dr

24942 Alberti Sonata Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Katy
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

24942 Alberti Sonata Dr, Katy, TX 77493

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths House for lease in Katy, Easy access to 99, I10. - Two Story Home with 4 Bedrooms, Master Down. Separate Master Bath Tub and Shower, Covered Rear Patios and Full Sod Front and Rear Yard, 2" Faux Wood Blinds, Environments For Living Certified Energy Efficient. Refrigerator Washer and Dryer are Included.
{Tenant to verify all information} Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.
Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

(RLNE3840154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24942 Alberti Sonata Dr have any available units?
24942 Alberti Sonata Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Katy, TX.
What amenities does 24942 Alberti Sonata Dr have?
Some of 24942 Alberti Sonata Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24942 Alberti Sonata Dr currently offering any rent specials?
24942 Alberti Sonata Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24942 Alberti Sonata Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 24942 Alberti Sonata Dr is pet friendly.
Does 24942 Alberti Sonata Dr offer parking?
No, 24942 Alberti Sonata Dr does not offer parking.
Does 24942 Alberti Sonata Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24942 Alberti Sonata Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24942 Alberti Sonata Dr have a pool?
No, 24942 Alberti Sonata Dr does not have a pool.
Does 24942 Alberti Sonata Dr have accessible units?
No, 24942 Alberti Sonata Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 24942 Alberti Sonata Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 24942 Alberti Sonata Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24942 Alberti Sonata Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 24942 Alberti Sonata Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashley House
3903 S Mason Rd
Katy, TX 77450
Westborough Crossing
2031 Westborough Dr
Katy, TX 77449
Olympus Grand Crossing
302 Cobia Dr
Katy, TX 77494
Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch
2495 S Mason Rd
Katy, TX 77450
Crawford at Grand Morton
23223 First Park Drive
Katy, TX 77449
Lenox Grand Crossing
23615 Western Centre Drive
Katy, TX 77494
Eleva
1002 Katy Gap Rd
Katy, TX 77494
Ascend at Tamarron
3230 FM 1463
Katy, TX 77494

Similar Pages

Katy 1 BedroomsKaty 2 Bedrooms
Katy Apartments with PoolKaty Dog Friendly Apartments
Katy Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Humble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXAngleton, TXChannelview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College