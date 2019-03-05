All apartments in Katy
Last updated April 16 2019 at 7:58 PM

23106 Tindarey Falls Ln

23106 Tindarey Falls Ln · No Longer Available
Location

23106 Tindarey Falls Ln, Katy, TX 77493

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
23106 Tindarey Falls Ln Available 12/01/19 BRAND NEW 3/2 CONSTRUCTION IN KATY ISD! - Lennar Homes Fairfield Collection "Northbrook" plan/Elevation "G" in the Beautifully Master Planned Community of Elyson! Home features 1,838 SF - 3/2/2 - Very Open and Spacious Floor Plan! Home features Large Family Room that Looks out onto Covered Back Patio! Master Suite Located at Back of Home. Very Spacious and Open Kitchen with Island and Dining Room! Study Located at Front of Home. Upgraded Tile and Kitchen Backsplash Included! Gas Stub at Back Patio! Ceiling Fans; 18'' Tile Floors;Brushed Nickle light fixtures, 2'' Faux Wood Blinds; Fully Sodded Yards; Covered Patio. Energy Efficient w/16 SEER HVAC, Radiant Barrier Roof & MORE!
Everythings Included, and every rooms connected: The Connected Home by Lennar is the first Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Home Design that keeps you connected to the most desirable technology brand devices.
Extra features:
o Ring Video Doorbell
o Smart Lock
o Hands-free voice commands to Alexa
o Thermostat

(RLNE4404160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23106 Tindarey Falls Ln have any available units?
23106 Tindarey Falls Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Katy, TX.
What amenities does 23106 Tindarey Falls Ln have?
Some of 23106 Tindarey Falls Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23106 Tindarey Falls Ln currently offering any rent specials?
23106 Tindarey Falls Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23106 Tindarey Falls Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 23106 Tindarey Falls Ln is pet friendly.
Does 23106 Tindarey Falls Ln offer parking?
Yes, 23106 Tindarey Falls Ln offers parking.
Does 23106 Tindarey Falls Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23106 Tindarey Falls Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23106 Tindarey Falls Ln have a pool?
Yes, 23106 Tindarey Falls Ln has a pool.
Does 23106 Tindarey Falls Ln have accessible units?
No, 23106 Tindarey Falls Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 23106 Tindarey Falls Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 23106 Tindarey Falls Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23106 Tindarey Falls Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23106 Tindarey Falls Ln has units with air conditioning.

