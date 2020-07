Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming and beautifully upgraded home with original hardwood floors that have been refurbished throughout! Split bedrooms!! Plantation shutters in living room and faux wood blinds in other rooms! Washer,dryer and refrigerator! Huge utility room and an extra storage room that could be used as a study or possibly 4th bedroom! Big covered back porch! Lot has mature trees and a brick walkway to the covered front porch!