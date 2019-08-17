262 Pine Crest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Corner Lot. Huge Yard! Upgrades Include Tech Center with Additional Cabinets & Extended Cabinetry in Bathrooms! Tile Backsplash in Kitchen! . Granite C-Tops in Bathrooms! Great Floorplan with Front Room for Formal Dining, Home Office, Piano or More! No Carpet! Very Well-Maintained! Solar Screens. Walking distance to elementary school. Close to city park with walking trails, playground and baseball fields.



Optimum tenant will have 600+ credit, tenants will have a minimum of 2-years at same location, same job industry for 2+ years.