Justin, TX
262 Pine Crest Drive
Last updated August 17 2019 at 3:29 AM

262 Pine Crest Drive

262 Pine Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

262 Pine Crest Drive, Justin, TX 76247

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Corner Lot. Huge Yard! Upgrades Include Tech Center with Additional Cabinets & Extended Cabinetry in Bathrooms! Tile Backsplash in Kitchen! . Granite C-Tops in Bathrooms! Great Floorplan with Front Room for Formal Dining, Home Office, Piano or More! No Carpet! Very Well-Maintained! Solar Screens. Walking distance to elementary school. Close to city park with walking trails, playground and baseball fields.

Optimum tenant will have 600+ credit, tenants will have a minimum of 2-years at same location, same job industry for 2+ years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 262 Pine Crest Drive have any available units?
262 Pine Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Justin, TX.
What amenities does 262 Pine Crest Drive have?
Some of 262 Pine Crest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 262 Pine Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
262 Pine Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 262 Pine Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 262 Pine Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Justin.
Does 262 Pine Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 262 Pine Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 262 Pine Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 262 Pine Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 262 Pine Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 262 Pine Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 262 Pine Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 262 Pine Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 262 Pine Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 262 Pine Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 262 Pine Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 262 Pine Crest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
