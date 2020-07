Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 1 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, plush carpet in the bedrooms, wood type flooring in the living areas, fireplace, eat-in kitchen with granite, ample cabinet space, and a fridge included, french door study, excellent curb appeal, large master bedroom with dual sinks, separate shower, and tub, fenced backyard with covered patio, no back neighbors. All information and room sizes must be verified by tenant.