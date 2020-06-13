All apartments in Justin
229 Windmill Drive

229 Windmill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

229 Windmill Drive, Justin, TX 76247

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
parking
Lovely home, clean and ready for new tenants. Easy access to Hwy 156. Open Plan. Spacious rooms. Plenty of Storage Space. Ceramic tile in Living, Dining, Kitchen, Baths. Spacious Rooms. Island Kitchen, Walk In Pantry. WB Fireplace. Master Bath w Separate Shower and Garden Tub. Ceiling Fans. Vaulted Ceilings. Full Laundry Room. Flexible Formal Dining space could be used as game room or home office. Fenced Back Yard. App Fee $50 Per Adult, Copy of DL and 2 recent pay stubs w applications. Use TAR application. TAA Lease. No Aggressive Breeds. Pets on Case by Case Basis. Renters Insurance REQUIRED. Income 3 times rent, Good Rent History and No Felony Criminal Record. Refrigerator Included but not Warranted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 Windmill Drive have any available units?
229 Windmill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Justin, TX.
What amenities does 229 Windmill Drive have?
Some of 229 Windmill Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 Windmill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
229 Windmill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 Windmill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 229 Windmill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 229 Windmill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 229 Windmill Drive offers parking.
Does 229 Windmill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 Windmill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 Windmill Drive have a pool?
No, 229 Windmill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 229 Windmill Drive have accessible units?
No, 229 Windmill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 229 Windmill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 229 Windmill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 229 Windmill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 229 Windmill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

