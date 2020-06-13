229 Windmill Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room on-site laundry parking

Lovely home, clean and ready for new tenants. Easy access to Hwy 156. Open Plan. Spacious rooms. Plenty of Storage Space. Ceramic tile in Living, Dining, Kitchen, Baths. Spacious Rooms. Island Kitchen, Walk In Pantry. WB Fireplace. Master Bath w Separate Shower and Garden Tub. Ceiling Fans. Vaulted Ceilings. Full Laundry Room. Flexible Formal Dining space could be used as game room or home office. Fenced Back Yard. App Fee $50 Per Adult, Copy of DL and 2 recent pay stubs w applications. Use TAR application. TAA Lease. No Aggressive Breeds. Pets on Case by Case Basis. Renters Insurance REQUIRED. Income 3 times rent, Good Rent History and No Felony Criminal Record. Refrigerator Included but not Warranted