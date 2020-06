Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Super cute, craftsman style home, walking distance to restaurants and post office. Hardwood floors, white picket fencing give this home tons of charm. Side entry garage. Storage building in back yard. Washer, dryer and refrigerator will be removed prior to lease or they can be purchased and stay in the home.