Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming home on spacious corner lot. Fantastic lay-out with large open kitchen to include: Cabinet faced refrigerator, glass cooktop, built-in-microwave, & dishwasher. Large family area has built-ins along with a cozy wood burning fireplace. Gleaming vinyl hardwood floors throughout. Generous sized fenced in backyard has a great area for entertaining. Shed in the back yard has electrical running to it for multiple uses.