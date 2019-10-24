800, 802, 806 Hancock - 806 - HW-10

Attention!! $99 move in special!! Move in today!! Newly renovated apartment only blocks away from downtown and the bay. Wood floors throughout the apartment with new appliances in the kitchen. Trash and basic cable are included in the rent! Electricity, water/wastewater, and gas is allocated based on square footage. Call Mac Lamar Management @ 361-793-6948
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
