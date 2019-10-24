All apartments in Joshua
Find more places like 800, 802, 806 Hancock - 806 - HW-10.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Joshua, TX
/
800, 802, 806 Hancock - 806 - HW-10
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:27 PM

800, 802, 806 Hancock - 806 - HW-10

800 South West Forrest Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

800 South West Forrest Lane, Joshua, TX 76058

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Attention!! $99 move in special!! Move in today!!
Newly renovated apartment only blocks away from downtown and the bay. Wood floors throughout the apartment with new appliances in the kitchen. Trash and basic cable are included in the rent! Electricity, water/wastewater, and gas is allocated based on square footage. Call Mac Lamar Management @ 361-793-6948

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800, 802, 806 Hancock - 806 - HW-10 have any available units?
800, 802, 806 Hancock - 806 - HW-10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Joshua, TX.
What amenities does 800, 802, 806 Hancock - 806 - HW-10 have?
Some of 800, 802, 806 Hancock - 806 - HW-10's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800, 802, 806 Hancock - 806 - HW-10 currently offering any rent specials?
800, 802, 806 Hancock - 806 - HW-10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800, 802, 806 Hancock - 806 - HW-10 pet-friendly?
No, 800, 802, 806 Hancock - 806 - HW-10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Joshua.
Does 800, 802, 806 Hancock - 806 - HW-10 offer parking?
Yes, 800, 802, 806 Hancock - 806 - HW-10 offers parking.
Does 800, 802, 806 Hancock - 806 - HW-10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800, 802, 806 Hancock - 806 - HW-10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800, 802, 806 Hancock - 806 - HW-10 have a pool?
No, 800, 802, 806 Hancock - 806 - HW-10 does not have a pool.
Does 800, 802, 806 Hancock - 806 - HW-10 have accessible units?
No, 800, 802, 806 Hancock - 806 - HW-10 does not have accessible units.
Does 800, 802, 806 Hancock - 806 - HW-10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 800, 802, 806 Hancock - 806 - HW-10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800, 802, 806 Hancock - 806 - HW-10 have units with air conditioning?
No, 800, 802, 806 Hancock - 806 - HW-10 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXBurleson, TXCleburne, TXPecan Plantation, TXBenbrook, TXWeatherford, TXGranbury, TX
Aledo, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXMidlothian, TXWillow Park, TXHaltom City, TXRichland Hills, TXSaginaw, TXCedar Hill, TXHurst, TXAzle, TXWaxahachie, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryUniversity of Dallas
Eastfield College