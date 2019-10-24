800, 802, 806 Hancock - 806 - HW-10

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Attention!! $99 move in special!! Move in today!!

Newly renovated apartment only blocks away from downtown and the bay. Wood floors throughout the apartment with new appliances in the kitchen. Trash and basic cable are included in the rent! Electricity, water/wastewater, and gas is allocated based on square footage. Call Mac Lamar Management @ 361-793-6948