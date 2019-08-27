213 Conveyor Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath granite counters in kitchen with tile and new carpet throughout the home. Laminated insulated windows, large master bedroom and bath with jetted tub, separate shower, and walk in cedar closet. Large living area and two 360sf + bonus rooms. 4 car covered parking. JUST minutes from Retail Shopping like Walmart Super Center. Home does not include acreaqe but does include fenced backyard. Tenant or Tenants Agent to verify all information and data prior to executing a lease.