All apartments in Joshua
Find more places like 213 Conveyor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Joshua, TX
/
213 Conveyor Drive
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:08 AM

213 Conveyor Drive

213 Conveyor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

213 Conveyor Drive, Joshua, TX 76058

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
OPEN HOUSE JULY 17, 2019 FROM 2PM TO 3PM. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT TO RSVP.

Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath granite counters in kitchen with tile and new carpet throughout the home. Laminated insulated windows, large master bedroom and bath with jetted tub, separate shower, and walk in cedar closet. Large living area and two 360sf + bonus rooms. 4 car covered parking. JUST minutes from Retail Shopping like Walmart Super Center. Home does not include acreaqe but does include fenced backyard. Tenant or Tenants Agent to verify all information and data prior to executing a lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Conveyor Drive have any available units?
213 Conveyor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Joshua, TX.
What amenities does 213 Conveyor Drive have?
Some of 213 Conveyor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Conveyor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
213 Conveyor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Conveyor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 213 Conveyor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Joshua.
Does 213 Conveyor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 213 Conveyor Drive offers parking.
Does 213 Conveyor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Conveyor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Conveyor Drive have a pool?
No, 213 Conveyor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 213 Conveyor Drive have accessible units?
No, 213 Conveyor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Conveyor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Conveyor Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Conveyor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Conveyor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Move Cross Country
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXBurleson, TXCleburne, TXPecan Plantation, TXBenbrook, TXWeatherford, TXGranbury, TX
Aledo, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXMidlothian, TXWillow Park, TXHaltom City, TXRichland Hills, TXSaginaw, TXCedar Hill, TXHurst, TXAzle, TXWaxahachie, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryUniversity of Dallas
Eastfield College