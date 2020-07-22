This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is a must see. The home has two living rooms, a kitchen with a large island, master is split from remaining three bedrooms. Home is located on an acre that is completely fenced.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8416 County Road 1010 have any available units?
8416 County Road 1010 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johnson County, TX.
What amenities does 8416 County Road 1010 have?
Some of 8416 County Road 1010's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8416 County Road 1010 currently offering any rent specials?
8416 County Road 1010 is not currently offering any rent specials.