Johnson County, TX
8416 County Road 1010
Last updated February 18 2020 at 1:04 AM

8416 County Road 1010

8416 County Road 1010 · No Longer Available
Location

8416 County Road 1010, Johnson County, TX 76058

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is a must see. The home has two living rooms, a kitchen with a large island, master is split from remaining three bedrooms. Home is located on an acre that is completely fenced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8416 County Road 1010 have any available units?
8416 County Road 1010 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johnson County, TX.
What amenities does 8416 County Road 1010 have?
Some of 8416 County Road 1010's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8416 County Road 1010 currently offering any rent specials?
8416 County Road 1010 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8416 County Road 1010 pet-friendly?
No, 8416 County Road 1010 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johnson County.
Does 8416 County Road 1010 offer parking?
Yes, 8416 County Road 1010 offers parking.
Does 8416 County Road 1010 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8416 County Road 1010 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8416 County Road 1010 have a pool?
No, 8416 County Road 1010 does not have a pool.
Does 8416 County Road 1010 have accessible units?
No, 8416 County Road 1010 does not have accessible units.
Does 8416 County Road 1010 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8416 County Road 1010 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8416 County Road 1010 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8416 County Road 1010 does not have units with air conditioning.
