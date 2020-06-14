202 Apartments for rent in Jersey Village, TX with hardwood floors
1 of 40
1 of 18
1 of 23
1 of 22
1 of 25
1 of 40
1 of 14
1 of 21
1 of 52
1 of 18
1 of 24
1 of 26
1 of 21
1 of 48
1 of 19
1 of 30
1 of 36
1 of 14
1 of 4
1 of 1
1 of 13
1 of 43
1 of 26
1 of 30
Jersey Village was originally just a dairy farm. The main stock was in Jersey cattle so the area became known for the bovines as Jersey Village.
Jersey Village is a quiet community located in Harris County Texas. Not far from the big city life in Houston, it offers a small town atmosphere with the benefits of the a large metropolitan area not far away. Originally built in 1953, Jersey Village started out as a local dairy farm, was given up by the owner for development and soon became a working town, with a police and fire department. With a population of approximately 7,600 people, it is located on the eastern side of the state, close to the shores of the Gulf of Mexico. The convenient location means you can enjoy all the best that Texas has to offer. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Jersey Village renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.