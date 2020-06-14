202 Apartments for rent in Jersey Village, TX with hardwood floors

Jersey Village was originally just a dairy farm. The main stock was in Jersey cattle so the area became known for the bovines as Jersey Village.

Jersey Village is a quiet community located in Harris County Texas. Not far from the big city life in Houston, it offers a small town atmosphere with the benefits of the a large metropolitan area not far away. Originally built in 1953, Jersey Village started out as a local dairy farm, was given up by the owner for development and soon became a working town, with a police and fire department. With a population of approximately 7,600 people, it is located on the eastern side of the state, close to the shores of the Gulf of Mexico. The convenient location means you can enjoy all the best that Texas has to offer. See more