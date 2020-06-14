Apartment List
TX
/
jersey village
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020

202 Apartments for rent in Jersey Village, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Jersey Village renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >
1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
14 Units Available
Highline Urban Lofts
25222 Northwest Frwy, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1158 sqft
No-hassle commute with instant access to the Metros Cypress Station. Convenient built-in shopping, coffee bar, fitness center, pool and putting green. Pet-friendly units with private balcony or patio and in-unit laundry.
1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
18 Units Available
ARIUM Towne Lake
17807 Lakecrest View Dr, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units close to Kroger Marketplace. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry and a private patio or balcony. Community features boast a pool with hot tub, grilling area and gym.
1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:13pm
$
12 Units Available
Windsor Cypress
12035 Old Huffmeister Rd, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1225 sqft
In-unit laundry, built-in book shelves and oval garden tubs in every unit. Pet-friendly, with an outdoor pool with hot tub, fire pit and internet cafe on site. Close to freeways 290 and 249.
1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
7 Units Available
Waterford Place at Riata Ranch
10880 Barker Cypress Rd, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1491 sqft
Enjoy easy access to Highway 249 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Pet-friendly units with chef's kitchen, modern appliances and hardwood floors. Many community features such as a pool, clubhouse, outdoor grill and fitness center.
1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
5 Units Available
Brandon Oaks Apartments
11111 Saathoff Dr, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$828
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$943
984 sqft
Within walking distance from shopping and dining venues, while still offering close proximity to Beltway 8. Well-appointed units include large walk-in closets, fireplace and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly property offers a pool and outdoor grill area.
1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
18 Units Available
Regency at Park
11300 Regency Green Dr, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$787
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
971 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring cherry-finished cabinets and walk-in closets. Amenities include coffee bar, fitness center, pool, heated spa and pet-friendly courtyard. Located near highways 249 and 290 and the sought after Cy-Fair School district.
Results within 1 mile of Jersey Village
1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
23 Units Available
The Landings at Steeplechase
11150 Steeplepark Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1088 sqft
Resort-style pool with woven lounge chairs. On-site laundry, maintenance, and courtesy officer. Huge walk-in closets, plus outdoor storage attached to patio/balcony in every home.
1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
43 Units Available
Retreat at Steeplechase
11245 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1330 sqft
Beautiful complex situated on West Road just minutes from great food and entertainment and easy access to Willowbrook Mall. Resort-style pool, massage salon, movie theater and putting green on premises.
1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
28 Units Available
Estancia San Miguel
13330 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$937
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,663
1397 sqft
With Highway 290 to the east at the end of West Road, these home-style apartments feature fully furnished kitchens with in-laid cabinets and granite countertops, living room, dining room, and patio/balcony. Nearly all-inclusive community.
Tiburon

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
23 Units Available
Tiburon
8989 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$957
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,543
1427 sqft
Resort-style pool with sun shelf and conversation nooks. Airy homes with spacious living areas. Half a mile to Beltway 8.
1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
25 Units Available
Villas at West Road
9500 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$943
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,673
1453 sqft
Off Beltway 8 in north Houston, this community puts residents close to the best Houston has to offer. One, two, and three bedroom apartments offer hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and modern kitchens.
1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
36 Units Available
Cortland Copper Springs
13333 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,073
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1337 sqft
Situated in a quiet and laid-back area with easy access to NW Freeways HOV. Gorgeous modern apartments with full-size W/D in unit, huge patio/balconies and black GE appliances packages. Recently renovated with modern finishes.
1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
7 Units Available
Ascot Court
10910 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to shopping and dining, and in the Cypress-Fairbanks school district. Community features pools, gated entry and clubhouse. Units with wood-burning fireplaces, built-ins and modern kitchens.
Results within 5 miles of Jersey Village
91Fifty

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
17 Units Available
91Fifty
9150 Hwy 6 N, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,004
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1150 sqft
Luxury apartments located close to shopping, dining, and Houston's Energy Corridor. New apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and other modern luxuries. Pool and coffee bar on premises.
1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:50pm
$
Addicks - Park Ten
26 Units Available
The Lodge at Spring Shadows
10221 Centrepark Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$836
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1386 sqft
Wide open floor plans with plenty of natural light. Multi-level resort-style pool and hot tub. Walking paths, benches, and picnic tables set in mature landscaping. One mile to Beltway 8.
1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Pebble Creek
10803 Greencreek Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$829
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$904
967 sqft
At Pebble Creek, we offer all the apartment living options you need to create a lifestyle you love. Located in a well maintained Houston, Texas neighborhood with convenient access to Highway 249, Freeway 290, and the Sam Houston Tollway.
1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
86 Units Available
The Point at Cypress Woods
11800 Grant Rd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$931
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1088 sqft
Just 30 miles from downtown Houston and close to Beltway 8. Luxury 1-3 bedroom units have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and fireplace. Residents have full use of pool, gym and hot tub.
1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
37 Units Available
Camden Yorktown
12410 W Little York Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$889
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1208 sqft
Luxurious touches like wood-style flooring, pendant lighting and crown molding. Grassy dog park with shaded benches. Resort-style pool and grill areas nestled amongst palm trees. Over a dozen fitness machines for cardio and strength, plus free weights.
1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:18pm
Willowbrook
10 Units Available
The Landings at Willowbrook
7250 W Greens Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1017 sqft
Impeccable finishes like faux wood flooring, crown molding. Spacious dog park. Gated community for peace of mind. Fast access to Willowbrook Mall and 249/Tomball Parkway.
1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
Inwood North
2 Units Available
La Sonrisa
9021 Antoine Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$870
1100 sqft
La Sonrisa is a 40 unit Class B asset located in Northwest Houston. It was purchased in an off market transaction at an attractive price. Property was mismanaged with rents substantially below market and interiors with outdated finishes.
1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Westbranch
29 Units Available
Asheville at Spring Branch
10800 Clay Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1354 sqft
Beautiful hardwood floors and granite countertops make these one- to three-bedroom apartments stand out. Each features in-unit laundry, and there's a nice patio or balcony for relaxing outside.
1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
18 Units Available
Cortland Copperleaf
14811 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,051
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1453 sqft
Charming, conveniently-located apartments in comfortable yet security-conscious setting. Carpeting and hardwood floors. Additional storage available. Patios and balconies offer scenic views, including volleyball court, swimming pool, and playground.
1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Willowbrook
11 Units Available
The Veranda at Centerfield
7700 Willow Chase Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1194 sqft
Full service apartment-style living. Units feature luxurious verandas, patios, and in-unit laundry. On-site facilities include resort-style swimming pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym, internet cafe, clubhouse, and hot tub. Near downtown Houston.
1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Fairbanks - Northwest Crossing
30 Units Available
Hollister Place
6565 Hollister St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1315 sqft
Prime location close to Highways 290 and the Sam Houston Tollway. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with ceiling fans, double sinks and washer/dryers. Community has a pool and fitness center.
City Guide for Jersey Village, TX

Jersey Village was originally just a dairy farm. The main stock was in Jersey cattle so the area became known for the bovines as Jersey Village.

Jersey Village is a quiet community located in Harris County Texas. Not far from the big city life in Houston, it offers a small town atmosphere with the benefits of the a large metropolitan area not far away. Originally built in 1953, Jersey Village started out as a local dairy farm, was given up by the owner for development and soon became a working town, with a police and fire department. With a population of approximately 7,600 people, it is located on the eastern side of the state, close to the shores of the Gulf of Mexico. The convenient location means you can enjoy all the best that Texas has to offer. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Jersey Village, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Jersey Village renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

