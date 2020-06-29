320 Cyril Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Central Hutto - Near High School - Available now for move in. Gorgeous three-bedroom, two baths located in newer central Hutto area just off Hwy 71, 130 and Chris Kelley Blvd. Spacious layout with laundry area, second bath, two ample bedrooms near front. Open floor plan flows from entry hall past office area with French doors and ceiling fan dining area, to family room, dining room, breakfast area and kitchen. Island kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, tile backsplash, lots of cabinet space and pantry closet. Master suite at back features double vanity, walk in closet, and garden tub with separate shower with seat. Two car garage, large covered 17X12 patio and privacy fenced yard with sprinkler system. Ceiling fans in office, living room and on patio. The secondary bedrooms are carpeted, all other flooring is ultra-vinyl plank. Across the street from community pool and park area. Close to schools. Professionally managed.



Smoking: No

Pet friendly (No exotic pets, or dangerous/aggressive dog breeds)

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

HVAC Filter Program delivers high quality filters to front door bi-monthly for $ 12 a month



