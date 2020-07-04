217 Madison Ln

Amenities

SE Hutto - Spacious 3/2/2.5 two story located in South East Hutto on cul-de-sac. Large family room opens to breakfast area and kitchen. New refrigerator ordered. Laundry and utility/pantry off kitchen. Sliding glass patio doors provide access to large, privacy fenced back yard. Second living area, large Master suite with full bath and walk in closet, second bath and two ample secondary bedrooms upstairs. Ceiling fans in family room and all three bedrooms. Window treatments throughout. Available for immediate move-in. Professionally managed.



Smoking: No

Pet friendly (No exotic pets, or dangerous/aggressive dog breeds)

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

HVAC Filter Program delivers high quality filters to front door bi-monthly for $ 12 a month



