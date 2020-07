Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage accessible carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Exceptionally cared for one-story home available after January 4, 2019 for the discriminating tenant. Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a two-car garage with automatic opener. laminate & hard tile - NO CARPET, storage shed, covered patio with separate covered gazebo in the back yard and wonderful landscaping. Master separate from secondary bedrooms. Open living, dining and kitchen concept looks out to landscaped back yard.