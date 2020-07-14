Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup air conditioning oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving trash valet volleyball court cats allowed

We wish to extend a warm welcome to you and thank you for showing an interest in our enchanting community! As a new resident of The Boulders Apartments, you will first notice the community’s prominence in the city of Hurst, Texas. Boulders we welcome you with open arms, bright smiles and award-winning service!



We are proud to present seven different floor plans that offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with incredible features not found in our area, including, but not limited to: 9ft ceilings, European-styled electric kitchens with microwave and ice-maker refrigerators, full-size washer/dryer connections, large spacious closets, pantries, storage and much more.



The gated community is proud of our resort style swimming pool, garages, carports and sand volleyball court. Curbside trash pickup is only one of the many perks of living here! Call or text us today to schedule your personal tour and let us help you make The Boulders Apartments your new home. We look forward to he