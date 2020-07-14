All apartments in Hurst
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:13 AM

Boulders

575 NE Loop 820 · (817) 318-6151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

575 NE Loop 820, Hurst, TX 76053

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0325 · Avail. Sep 1

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Unit 0735 · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 637 sqft

Unit 0624 · Avail. now

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 637 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0426 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 939 sqft

Unit 0135 · Avail. now

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 939 sqft

Unit 1027 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1031 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Boulders.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
air conditioning
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
trash valet
volleyball court
cats allowed
We wish to extend a warm welcome to you and thank you for showing an interest in our enchanting community! As a new resident of The Boulders Apartments, you will first notice the community’s prominence in the city of Hurst, Texas. Boulders we welcome you with open arms, bright smiles and award-winning service!

We are proud to present seven different floor plans that offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with incredible features not found in our area, including, but not limited to: 9ft ceilings, European-styled electric kitchens with microwave and ice-maker refrigerators, full-size washer/dryer connections, large spacious closets, pantries, storage and much more.

The gated community is proud of our resort style swimming pool, garages, carports and sand volleyball court. Curbside trash pickup is only one of the many perks of living here! Call or text us today to schedule your personal tour and let us help you make The Boulders Apartments your new home. We look forward to he

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee. No felonies. Employment must be 6 months or 1 year and able to verify. Rental must be verifiable up to 6 months or 1 year. Income must be verifiable , 2 recent check stubs or 3 recent bank statements
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Boulders have any available units?
Boulders has 25 units available starting at $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does Boulders have?
Some of Boulders's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Boulders currently offering any rent specials?
Boulders is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Boulders pet-friendly?
Yes, Boulders is pet friendly.
Does Boulders offer parking?
Yes, Boulders offers parking.
Does Boulders have units with washers and dryers?
No, Boulders does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Boulders have a pool?
Yes, Boulders has a pool.
Does Boulders have accessible units?
No, Boulders does not have accessible units.
Does Boulders have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Boulders has units with dishwashers.
