813 Donna Drive

Beautiful updated home in Hurst. Kitchen offers granite counter-tops and plenty of cabinet space. Off from the kitchen is a spacious laundry room and a formal dining room. Master bedroom offers 2 walk in closets and a built in makeup vanity. Master bath and guest bath offer granite counter-tops and beautiful tile flooring. Shopping and dinning located just minutes away. Easy access to Hwy 121.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
