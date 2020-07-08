All apartments in Hurst
813 Donna Drive

Location

813 Donna Drive, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful updated home in Hurst. Kitchen offers granite counter-tops and plenty of cabinet space. Off from the kitchen is a spacious laundry room and a formal dining room. Master bedroom offers 2 walk in closets and a built in makeup vanity. Master bath and guest bath offer granite counter-tops and beautiful tile flooring. Shopping and dinning located just minutes away. Easy access to Hwy 121.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 Donna Drive have any available units?
813 Donna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 Donna Drive have?
Some of 813 Donna Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 Donna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
813 Donna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Donna Drive pet-friendly?
No, 813 Donna Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 813 Donna Drive offer parking?
Yes, 813 Donna Drive offers parking.
Does 813 Donna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 Donna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Donna Drive have a pool?
No, 813 Donna Drive does not have a pool.
Does 813 Donna Drive have accessible units?
No, 813 Donna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Donna Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 Donna Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

