Great location in Hurst that backs up to a park. Gate in backyard enters park area. Home has no carpet, fresh paint inside, and some updates. Home features 3 bedrooms, master has half bath, large living area off of kitchen, and a large outdoor room off living. There is a large storage building in the backyard as well. Pets accepted on a case by case basis.