Hurst, TX
604 Stonehenge Drive
Last updated September 13 2019 at 10:57 AM

604 Stonehenge Drive

604 Stonehenge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

604 Stonehenge Drive, Hurst, TX 76054
Mayfair North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 3-2-2 in Hurst, Birdville ISD! NEW PAINT, NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT! Spacious rooms, high ceilings, architectural details & so much more! Entry opens to the large 20x16 living area with wainscoting, vaulted ceilings & a classic brick woodburning fireplace. Lovely Formal dining has bay windows & luxury vinyl plank flooring. Great kitchen has ample storage, center island & nice desk area with views to the expansive backyard. Private master suite has tray ceilings, two walk-in 'his-and-hers' closets, dual sinks, soaking tub & separate shower. Nice secondary bedrooms, charming second bath, neutral colors, canopy trees, established neighborhood & more near parks, schools & easy access to highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Stonehenge Drive have any available units?
604 Stonehenge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 Stonehenge Drive have?
Some of 604 Stonehenge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Stonehenge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
604 Stonehenge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Stonehenge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 604 Stonehenge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 604 Stonehenge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 604 Stonehenge Drive offers parking.
Does 604 Stonehenge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Stonehenge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Stonehenge Drive have a pool?
No, 604 Stonehenge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 604 Stonehenge Drive have accessible units?
No, 604 Stonehenge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Stonehenge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 Stonehenge Drive has units with dishwashers.

