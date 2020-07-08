604 Stonehenge Drive

Amenities

Beautifully updated 3-2-2 in Hurst, Birdville ISD! NEW PAINT, NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT! Spacious rooms, high ceilings, architectural details & so much more! Entry opens to the large 20x16 living area with wainscoting, vaulted ceilings & a classic brick woodburning fireplace. Lovely Formal dining has bay windows & luxury vinyl plank flooring. Great kitchen has ample storage, center island & nice desk area with views to the expansive backyard. Private master suite has tray ceilings, two walk-in 'his-and-hers' closets, dual sinks, soaking tub & separate shower. Nice secondary bedrooms, charming second bath, neutral colors, canopy trees, established neighborhood & more near parks, schools & easy access to highways.