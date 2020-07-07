512 - 514 Billie Ruth Lane - 512

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Newly updated and fabulous! This gorgeous three bedroom, two bath, two car garage duplex, is conveniently located near restaurants and shopping, and it is directly across the street from the elementary school. Minutes from the freeway and the DART station, this home makes your commute a breeze. The fenced backyard and the extra storage in the garage are perfect for a family. Washer and dryer rental are available. No pets or smoking permitted, to keep this home looking great. Schedule and appointment to see it today!