Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

512 - 514 Billie Ruth Lane - 512

512 Billie Ruth Lane · No Longer Available
Location

512 Billie Ruth Lane, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Newly updated and fabulous! This gorgeous three bedroom, two bath, two car garage duplex, is conveniently located near restaurants and shopping, and it is directly across the street from the elementary school. Minutes from the freeway and the DART station, this home makes your commute a breeze. The fenced backyard and the extra storage in the garage are perfect for a family. Washer and dryer rental are available. No pets or smoking permitted, to keep this home looking great. Schedule and appointment to see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 - 514 Billie Ruth Lane - 512 have any available units?
512 - 514 Billie Ruth Lane - 512 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 - 514 Billie Ruth Lane - 512 have?
Some of 512 - 514 Billie Ruth Lane - 512's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 - 514 Billie Ruth Lane - 512 currently offering any rent specials?
512 - 514 Billie Ruth Lane - 512 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 - 514 Billie Ruth Lane - 512 pet-friendly?
No, 512 - 514 Billie Ruth Lane - 512 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 512 - 514 Billie Ruth Lane - 512 offer parking?
Yes, 512 - 514 Billie Ruth Lane - 512 offers parking.
Does 512 - 514 Billie Ruth Lane - 512 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 512 - 514 Billie Ruth Lane - 512 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 - 514 Billie Ruth Lane - 512 have a pool?
No, 512 - 514 Billie Ruth Lane - 512 does not have a pool.
Does 512 - 514 Billie Ruth Lane - 512 have accessible units?
No, 512 - 514 Billie Ruth Lane - 512 does not have accessible units.
Does 512 - 514 Billie Ruth Lane - 512 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 - 514 Billie Ruth Lane - 512 has units with dishwashers.

