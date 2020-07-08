All apartments in Hurst
508 E Ellen Avenue
508 E Ellen Avenue

508 East Ellen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

508 East Ellen Avenue, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautifully updated 3-1.5 in Hurst, HEB ISD! Luxury vinyl plank flooring, gorgeous granite countertops, neutral colors, 3 inch molding around windows, doors & baseboards, cute half bath, huge backyard & so much more! Great location near Bell Helicopter, this adorable home opens to a spacious 15x12 family room with an oiled bronze fan. Adjacent, you will find the large kitchen which boasts a breakfast bar, stainless gas stove, pretty mosaic tiled backsplash & a stylish tempered glass vent hood. Three lovely bedrooms, nice full size bath with granite counters, utility room for stackable W-D, huge backyard with loads of room for entertaining - adjacent to greenbelt for privacy. One small pet under 30lbs only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 E Ellen Avenue have any available units?
508 E Ellen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 E Ellen Avenue have?
Some of 508 E Ellen Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 E Ellen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
508 E Ellen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 E Ellen Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 E Ellen Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 508 E Ellen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 508 E Ellen Avenue offers parking.
Does 508 E Ellen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 E Ellen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 E Ellen Avenue have a pool?
No, 508 E Ellen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 508 E Ellen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 508 E Ellen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 508 E Ellen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 E Ellen Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

