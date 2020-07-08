508 E Ellen Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully updated 3-1.5 in Hurst, HEB ISD! Luxury vinyl plank flooring, gorgeous granite countertops, neutral colors, 3 inch molding around windows, doors & baseboards, cute half bath, huge backyard & so much more! Great location near Bell Helicopter, this adorable home opens to a spacious 15x12 family room with an oiled bronze fan. Adjacent, you will find the large kitchen which boasts a breakfast bar, stainless gas stove, pretty mosaic tiled backsplash & a stylish tempered glass vent hood. Three lovely bedrooms, nice full size bath with granite counters, utility room for stackable W-D, huge backyard with loads of room for entertaining - adjacent to greenbelt for privacy. One small pet under 30lbs only.