Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

Well maintained, remodeled and updated. Huge kitchen with over-sized island looking into the large living area. Wood look laminate flooring in all living spaces. Updated vinyl windows and insulation added for energy efficiency.

Electric iron and wood gate to private rear-entry 2 car garage with carport. Extra storage building added off the garage.