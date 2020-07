Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully well taken care of and updated home with fresh paint throughout has just hit the rental market! The kitchen upgrades include granite counter tops, double oven, new cooktop and freshly oiled cabinets. This home is situated on large corner lot with towering trees and offers plenty of room to stretch out. Landscaping will be included in this lease and paid for by the owner. Come and see today before this home is gone!