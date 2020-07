Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Darling and spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with two covered parking spaces. This beautiful townhome has lots of designer details including crown molding in bedrooms, spa tub in the master new fixtures including fans in all rooms, kitchen updated with new cabinets, appliances and ceramic tile. Designer colors, wood burning fireplace, walk in closet, additional storage and plantation blinds complete.