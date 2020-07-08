All apartments in Hurst
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:16 AM

326 W Harwood Road

326 West Harwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

326 West Harwood Road, Hurst, TX 76054

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Completely remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom CORNER UNIT condo! Features include skylight in the entry, wood floors in large living area with vaulted ceiling & brick fireplace, granite counters in kitchen with built-in appliances, and laundry area for full size washer & dryer. Master bedroom has an en-suite bath with updated shower & built-in cabinetry for storage. Small private patio area perfect for enjoying your morning coffee. Unit is located right next to the community pool. 1 covered parking spot included. Wonderful location convenient to schools, shopping & entertainment. Sewer, trash, and WATER INCLUDED in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 W Harwood Road have any available units?
326 W Harwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 W Harwood Road have?
Some of 326 W Harwood Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 W Harwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
326 W Harwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 W Harwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 326 W Harwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 326 W Harwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 326 W Harwood Road offers parking.
Does 326 W Harwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 326 W Harwood Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 W Harwood Road have a pool?
Yes, 326 W Harwood Road has a pool.
Does 326 W Harwood Road have accessible units?
No, 326 W Harwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 326 W Harwood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 W Harwood Road has units with dishwashers.

