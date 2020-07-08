326 W Harwood Road

Amenities

Completely remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom CORNER UNIT condo! Features include skylight in the entry, wood floors in large living area with vaulted ceiling & brick fireplace, granite counters in kitchen with built-in appliances, and laundry area for full size washer & dryer. Master bedroom has an en-suite bath with updated shower & built-in cabinetry for storage. Small private patio area perfect for enjoying your morning coffee. Unit is located right next to the community pool. 1 covered parking spot included. Wonderful location convenient to schools, shopping & entertainment. Sewer, trash, and WATER INCLUDED in rent.