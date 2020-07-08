All apartments in Hurst
2624 Briargrove Drive

Location

2624 Briargrove Drive, Hurst, TX 76054

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 2,419 sq ft, 1 story home in Hurst! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Amazing kitchen with island and plenty of cabinet space. Master suite has not only a fireplace, but an attached bathroom with a dual sided fireplace. Spacious backyard with deck, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2624 Briargrove Drive have any available units?
2624 Briargrove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 2624 Briargrove Drive have?
Some of 2624 Briargrove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2624 Briargrove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2624 Briargrove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2624 Briargrove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2624 Briargrove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2624 Briargrove Drive offer parking?
No, 2624 Briargrove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2624 Briargrove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2624 Briargrove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2624 Briargrove Drive have a pool?
No, 2624 Briargrove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2624 Briargrove Drive have accessible units?
No, 2624 Briargrove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2624 Briargrove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2624 Briargrove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
